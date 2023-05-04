Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) vs. Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Critical Review

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corebridge Financial and Aviva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Aviva 0 4 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.27, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Aviva.

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Aviva pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Aviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $26.68 billion 0.37 $8.15 billion N/A N/A Aviva $45.63 billion 0.32 $2.70 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aviva.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Aviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Aviva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Aviva on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company was founded on February 09, 1990 and was headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

