Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.88% of Copart worth $255,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,891,000 after buying an additional 1,088,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 80,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,351. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.