Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,077,519 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077,519 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile



General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

