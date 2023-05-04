Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

