Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534,306 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,010 shares of company stock worth $406,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

