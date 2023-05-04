Contrasting MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and MingZhu Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $533.10 million 4.98 -$45.40 million ($0.19) -132.79 MingZhu Logistics $68.09 million 0.46 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

MingZhu Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MakeMyTrip and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 6 0 3.00 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -3.95% -2.41% -1.59% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats MakeMyTrip on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Rating)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.