Contrasting HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -3.03% 3.50% 2.13% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 7 0 2.78 Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 58.58%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Relx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $861.75 million 5.02 -$26.14 million ($0.31) -164.58 Relx $10.58 billion 5.67 $2.02 billion $1.50 21.00

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

