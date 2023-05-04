Contrasting Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECB Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% Cullman Bancorp 22.97% 4.23% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $25.04 million 3.90 $2.72 million N/A N/A Cullman Bancorp $16.85 million 4.61 $4.18 million $0.53 19.85

Cullman Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.