Contrasting Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.14, indicating that its share price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $1.44 billion 1.30 $566.00 million $5.53 3.28 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

46.3% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 39.38% 29.50% 16.94% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Bulk Carriers and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.54%.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

