Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.04. The company had a trading volume of 183,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -442.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

