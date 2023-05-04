CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $63.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 392,268 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 296,337 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,904,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

