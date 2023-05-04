Conning Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,148. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

