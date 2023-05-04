Conning Inc. Sells 4,253 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.42. The stock had a trading volume of 843,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

