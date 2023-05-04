Conning Inc. Sells 301 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $4,070,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.86. 320,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $2,045,681.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.