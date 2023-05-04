Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.77. 1,371,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,761. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

