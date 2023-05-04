Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.