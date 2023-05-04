Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 305,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

