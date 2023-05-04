Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,235. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

