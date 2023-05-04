Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 141,443 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,443 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

