Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $514.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

