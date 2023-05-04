Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

