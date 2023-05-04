Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

