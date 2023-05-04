Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

