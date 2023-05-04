Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

VLO stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

