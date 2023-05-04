Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 6,247 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

