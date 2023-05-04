Comparing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Security National Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 6.59% 9.06% 1.74% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -54.50% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Security National Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $390.32 million 0.40 $25.69 million $1.16 6.28 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.