Comparing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 26.31% 21.59% 1.54% Luther Burbank 24.28% 10.44% 0.91%

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $186.29 million 2.34 $60.60 million $1.51 7.61 Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.62 $80.20 million $1.38 6.06

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmers National Banc and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 4 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.43%. Given Luther Burbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Luther Burbank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

