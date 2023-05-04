Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

