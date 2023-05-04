Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Increased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 614,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,316. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,010 shares of company stock valued at $406,290. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

