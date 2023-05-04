Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Down 10%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 1,422,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,468,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Comerica Trading Down 10.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

