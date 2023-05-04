Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.3576 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

