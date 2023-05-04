Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 3,522,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,979,592. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

