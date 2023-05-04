CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00021214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $11.98 million and $678.41 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

