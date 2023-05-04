Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Holdings Raised by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for approximately 0.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 26,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,580. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

