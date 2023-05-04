Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $62.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 810,573 shares trading hands.
The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 7.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
