Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $62.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 810,573 shares trading hands.

The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 7.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

