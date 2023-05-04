Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

