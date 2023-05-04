Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 762,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,941. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

