Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.65, with a volume of 8990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after buying an additional 103,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.