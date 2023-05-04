Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $685.69

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $685.69 and last traded at $685.69, with a volume of 20270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $590.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

