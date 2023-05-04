CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

