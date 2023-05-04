Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.83

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 56424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 1,727.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

