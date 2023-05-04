Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 12,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 264,768 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 125,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

