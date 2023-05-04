Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 188801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

