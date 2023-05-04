City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 322,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,201. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
