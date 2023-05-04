City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 322,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,201. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 161,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

