Citizens Business Bank Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

MRVL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 4,187,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,582. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.