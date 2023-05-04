Citizens Business Bank Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $222.54. 227,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -442.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

