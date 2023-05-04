Citizens Business Bank Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.14. 579,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

