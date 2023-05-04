Citizens Business Bank Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

