Citizens Business Bank Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 2,318,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,301. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

