Citizens Business Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,893.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,716,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,748,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

